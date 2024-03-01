Hungary PMI Rises to 52.2 in February

Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 52.2 points in February from 50.1 in January, over the 50-point threshold that signals expansion in the manufacturing sector, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim) said on Friday.

Among the PMI sub-indices, the new orders index rose and was over the 50-point mark. The production volume index also increased and was over 50. The employment index fell and indicated a contraction. The delivery times index increased. The gauge of purchased inventories fell and was under the 50-point mark.

