Hungary PMI Rises to 52.2 in February
Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 52.2 points in February from 50.1 in January, over the 50-point threshold that signals expansion in the manufacturing sector, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim) said on Friday.
Among the PMI sub-indices, the new orders index rose and was over the 50-point mark.
The production volume index also increased and was over 50.
The employment index fell and indicated a contraction.
The delivery times index increased.
The gauge of purchased inventories fell and was under the 50-point mark.
