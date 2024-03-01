MTI – Econews

Friday, Mar 1, 2024, 18:30

Hungary PMI Rises to 52.2 in February

Analysis

Image by Pixabay

Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 52.2 points in February from 50.1 in January, over the 50-point threshold that signals expansion in the manufacturing sector, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim) said on Friday.

Among the PMI sub-indices, the new orders index rose and was over the 50-point mark.

The production volume index also increased and was over 50.

The employment index fell and indicated a contraction.

The delivery times index increased.

The gauge of purchased inventories fell and was under the 50-point mark.

