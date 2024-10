The PMI was below the 50-point threshold that signals expansion in the manufacturing sector, news agency MTI reported.

Among the PMI sub-indices, the new orders index rose and was over the 50-point mark.

In addition, the production volume index increased and indicated expansion.

The employment index fell and continued to show a contraction.

The delivery times index rose, according to the report.

The gauge of purchased inventories increased but was still under the 50-point mark.