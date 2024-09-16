The results of the representative survey, involving more than 2,000 participants, show that while 79% of respondents believe they know what AI is, they only score 3.9 on a 10-point scale in terms of its practical application. There are significant generational differences as well: younger people, especially Gen Z, actively use AI, while older generations are more supportive of learning about the technology on a theoretical level.

Generation Z and Students: The Driving Force Behind Technology

According to the study Generation Z (Defined by the study as people born between 1997-2012) leads the way in AI usage: some 91% of them are familiar with the concept of AI, and 46% use it daily for various purposes. AI-based solutions, such as ChatGPT, are frequently used for school assignments, suggesting that the workforce will undergo fundamental changes as the next generation enters the labor market. Young people using AI for homework approach most tasks very differently from previous generations.

According to Norbert Madar, lead consultant and partner at GKID Research & Consulting, “Generation Z’s openness to technology and their practical use of AI is a clear sign that the future workplace will undergo significant transformations. This generation is already using tools daily that may become essential in the labor market.”

White-Collar Workers and AI in the Workplace

The research highlights that white-collar workers are increasingly experimenting with AI applications, although its widespread and reliable use is not yet common. 27% of respondents have used AI for work tasks, and 18% have used it for data analysis. However, 40% of office workers still do not use AI or are uncertain about its effectiveness. AI technological innovations offer significant opportunities, not only for increasing workplace efficiency but also for fundamentally transforming industries.

However, AI can only be successfully integrated into daily work if it is applied purposefully and accurately, the study notes. AI could have a significant impact on decision-making processes, automate administrative tasks, and optimize resources. The challenge, however, is how to integrate these innovations into existing systems and how workers can adapt to the changing environment.

AI in Everyday Life

One of the main objectives of the joint research by GKID and Publicis Groupe Hungary, conducted in August 2024, was to objectively measure the AI readiness of the Hungarian population. To support this, they introduced the “AI Readiness Index,” which examines respondents’ current knowledge of AI, usage habits, the impact on their work and daily life, and their willingness to recommend its use to others. According to this index, the AI readiness of the Hungarian population is 3.9: the highest score (5.2) was given for its impact on personal life, while its utilization scored the lowest (2.8).

In everyday life, 26% of respondents use AI-based applications, most frequently for translation (53%), general searches (45%), and answering personal questions (35%). Students stand out, with 78% using AI for school assignments. The most well-known AI tools include speech recognition and machine translation software, which 69% of the population is familiar with and 51% actively use. In addition, 31% of respondents use chatbots and virtual customer service assistants, while 26% use virtual smart assistants like Siri or Google Assistant.

AI’s Impact on the Advertising Market

The research results clearly show that AI’s spread is dramatically transforming the advertising market. 45% of respondents already use AI-based tools for general searches, indicating the rapid adoption of the technology. The widespread use of chatbots and virtual assistants is particularly noteworthy, with 31% of respondents using them daily.

According to Jakab Greifenstein, performance media director at Publicis Groupe Hungary, “AI tools provide direct answers to users’ questions. This significantly reduces traditional search traffic, posing a threat to the future of search engine-based advertising, which currently forms the backbone of the free internet. As these technologies become more widespread, AI applications will present increasing challenges for the digital advertising market.”

The Challenges of Tomorrow

“The partnership with GKID gives Publicis Groupe Hungary an opportunity to gain deeper insights into the trends of AI adoption and usage in Hungary. During the research, we analyzed user habits and the media environment with an objective, evidence-based approach, which helps us better understand media consumption trends and the impact of technology. The results clearly show that while the technological possibilities of AI are enormous, Hungary still faces challenges in terms of the population’s preparedness and awareness. Generation Z, in particular, stands out with its widespread use of AI, while older generations need further learning and adaptation. The research shows that AI has immense potential to transform the labor market and industries, but this requires committed development across broader segments of society,” said Rita Horváth, chief media officer of Publicis Groupe Hungary.

“The success of future technology depends on every generation being able to apply AI effectively, while education and technological preparedness continue to strengthen,” she notes.

The acceptance and use of AI vary significantly between generations. According to the research, 91% of Generation Z are familiar with the concept of AI, while this proportion is 74% among baby boomers (1946-1964) and 71% among “veterans” (1928-1945). Generation Z is highly active in AI usage, with 46% already using it daily for some purpose, while older generations tend to support learning about the technology more theoretically.

Among respondents, 36% of veterans and 30% of baby boomers expressed concerns about AI, particularly regarding the blurring of real and fake content and the potential disappearance of certain professions. Among retirees, interest in AI technology is slowly growing, and the research shows that older generations are increasingly supporting the understanding and learning of AI, recognizing its significance in everyday life.