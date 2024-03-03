According to MTI, the EBRD lowered the forecast for 2024 by 0.4 percentage point from the previous report published in May.

Hungary’s economy grew 1.3% year-on-year in the first half, driven by a close to 10% surge in real wages, the EBRD noted.

The EBRD said Hungary had become a “key destination” for Chinese foreign direct investment, adding that, in 2023, the country had captured 44% of all Chinese FDI flows in Europe, largely directed towards the electric vehicle sector.

That FDI inflow, estimated at nearly EUR 5bn in 2023 and the first half of 2024, created around 9,000 jobs, it added.