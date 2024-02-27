Regional Today

Czech Economic Confidence Weakens in February

Analysis

The Czech economic confidence index declined for the second straight month in February to the lowest level in eight months, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Friday.

The economic sentiment index fell to 90.6 in February from 92.5 in the previous month. Further, this was the lowest score since June 2023, when it was also the same 90.6.

The business confidence index dropped to a five-month low of 89.9 in February from 92.7 in January.

The industrial sentiment index came in at 85.2 in February, down from 89.9 in the preceding month.

Meanwhile, the measure of confidence in construction improved to 111.5 from 109.1. Data showed that the consumer confidence index strengthened to a 28-month high of 94 in February from 91.2 a month ago.

Compared to January, the number of consumers assessing their current financial situation worse than in the previous 12 months decreased, as well as the number of respondents expecting a deterioration in t heir financial situation in the next twelve months, the survey aid.

