Regional Today

Thursday, Feb 29, 2024, 10:05

Croatia GDP Grows 4.3% y.o.y. in Q4 2023

Analysis

Photo by Feng Yu / Shutterstock.com

Croatia's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 4.3% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023, following a 2.8% advance in the previous quarter, figures from the Zagreb-based Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) on Tuesday show.

This marks the highest GDP growth since the third quarter of 2022, mainly due to an acceleration in household consumption (5.3% vs 3% in Q3). Conversely, government consumption increased at a slower pace (0.2% vs 2.1%), as well as gross fixed capital formation (6% vs 6.1%).

On the external demand, imports declined 7.1% (vs -12.1%) while exports fell at a softer 4.4% (vs -8.5%).

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the country's GDP expanded 1.3%, following an upwardly revised 0.5% rise in the previous quarter. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ÁKK Exchanges HUF 20 bln of Bonds at Wednesday Switch Auctio... Debt

ÁKK Exchanges HUF 20 bln of Bonds at Wednesday Switch Auctio...

Economy | Feb 29, 2024, 13:00
Hungary Makes Proposals to Ease Administrative Burden for EU... EU

Hungary Makes Proposals to Ease Administrative Burden for EU...

Politics | Feb 28, 2024, 10:00
Wizz Air Named Official Carrier for Hungarian Olympic Team Transport

Wizz Air Named Official Carrier for Hungarian Olympic Team

Business | Feb 29, 2024, 15:45
Investors of the Year in Limelight at Hipa’s Award Ceremony Awards

Investors of the Year in Limelight at Hipa’s Award Ceremony

Budapest | Feb 29, 2024, 15:50

SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL

Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.

Support the BBJ

ADVERTISEMENT

Statistics

Czech Economic Confidence Weakens in February

Czech Economic Confidence Weakens in February

Economy Statistics | Feb 27, 2024, 12:20
Surety Stock at State-owned Guarantors Set to Climb

Surety Stock at State-owned Guarantors Set to Climb

Economy Statistics | Feb 26, 2024, 13:00
Slovenia Consumer Confidence Slightly Falls in February

Slovenia Consumer Confidence Slightly Falls in February

Economy Statistics | Feb 26, 2024, 12:20

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Stories

Investors of the Year in Limelight at Hipa’s Award Ceremony

Investors of the Year in Limelight at Hipa’s Award Ceremony

Budapest Culture | Feb 29, 2024, 15:50
Wizz Air Named Official Carrier for Hungarian Olympic Team

Wizz Air Named Official Carrier for Hungarian Olympic Team

Business Industry | Feb 29, 2024, 15:45
Ganz Announces EUR 12 mln Factory Development

Ganz Announces EUR 12 mln Factory Development

Business Industry | Feb 29, 2024, 14:25

Podcasts

The Challenges of Autonomous Driving and Energy Diversification

Jul 17, 2023, 14:35

The Hierarchy of Values

Jun 15, 2023, 10:30

Fortitude and Servant Leadership - Sister Laura Discusses Human Dignity and the Roles of Aristotle and Thomas Aquinas in Business Leadership

Apr 26, 2023, 10:00

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT