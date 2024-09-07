German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DUIHK)

On Aug. 29, more than 150 representatives of the German-Hungarian business community met at the DUIHK’s “Back-to-Work Cocktail” networking event in the residence of the German Embassy in Budapest to start the second half of the year in a relaxed atmosphere. Ambassador Julia Gross praised the “success story of the DUIHK in Hungary” over the last 30 years, while managing director Barbara Zollmann emphasized the positive and intensive cooperation between the chamber and the embassy. Together, they set the mood for the weeks and months ahead, including the upcoming second “Jour Fixe” of the year at the W Budapest Hotel and the next “CEO Breakfast Briefing” on the interfaces between civil and defense innovations. Accompanied by a live band and a standing buffet, the garden of the residence provided the ideal backdrop for exchanging information, maintaining contacts and recharging batteries for the busy months ahead.

Swiss-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce (Swisscham)

On Aug. 27, Swisscham kicked off the season with the second episode of the Holinstinct webinar series on Strategies for Maintaining Mental Fitness. Experts talked about connecting mental and physical health with holistic methods for maintaining mental fitness, including cognitive recalibration and mindful presence. Guests learned about effective health techniques that help maintain freshness and flexibility in the face of everyday challenges.

Join us on our upcoming Swiss-Hungarian Business Talks in Kecskemét this month. This year’s focus is “Switzerland and Hungary: Partners for Social and Economic Sustainability in Europe, Vocational Training, Sustainability, Innovation and the Swiss-Hungarian Cooperation Program.” Expect in-depth presentations, panel discussions, networking and a factory visit.

• When: Thursday, Sep. 11, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., • Where: Neumann János Egyetem, Izsáki út 10, Kecskemét 6000. • Fee: Free to members but subject to registration

Belgian Business Club (Belgabiz)

Belgabiz invited guests to kick off the season at its “Back to Business” networking event on Thursday, Sep. 5, from 6:30 p.m. at the Mabelle Bistro in Three Corners Avenue Hotel, with “a touch of Belgian hospitality.” Enjoying a brand-new chic setting, guests were able to experience a wide selection of Belgian beers, fine Hungarian wines, gin and tonics, and delicious non-alcoholic refreshments, Belgian beer bites, Hungarian delicacies, and Belgian sweets complemented the drinks.

British Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (BCCH)

The BCCH will be holding its fifth CEO Dinner of 2024 on Sep. 17, with Olivér Csendes, CEO of Visit Hungary Zrt., the guest of honor. Visit Hungary is the national tourism marketing agency of Hungary, operating as part of the National Tourism Agency. As such, it plays a pivotal role in the nation’s tourism industry. With an Oxford MBA and extensive experience in strategic business consulting, corporate management in multinational corporations, entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem building, Csendes is a relatively recent arrival at the helm of Visit Hungary, having switched from being the leader of the innovation department at the Austrian National Tourist Office. He aims to strengthen Visit Hungary further through successful teamwork, data-driven management, and a growth mindset, making it Europe’s leading tourism marketing organization. The event includes a three-course dinner with wine and welcome drinks. British Ambassador to Hungary Paul Fox and BCCH chairman Duncan Graham will also make opening remarks at the event.

• When: Tuesday, Sep. 17, 6-8 p.m. • Where: Matild Palace Hotel, Váci u. 36, Budapest 1056 • Fee: Members, HUF 28,000 (plus VAT); non-members, HUF 38,000 (plus VAT)

Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (CCCH)

The CCCH is pleased to announce its 30th annual Budapest Lobster Night. This prestigious fall event on Saturday, Nov. 16, has become a hallmark of the chamber’s calendar, celebrating three decades of camaraderie, culinary excellence and community. Guests are treated to a sumptuous lobster dinner, fine wines and pleasant company. Over the years, Lobster Night has earned a reputation for immaculate organization and a lively atmosphere, making it a must-attend event for members and partners alike. In addition to the Budapest celebrations, the CCCH will also host its second annual Lobster Dinner in Szeged on Friday, Nov. 15. Although a relatively new addition to the event calendar, it has quickly become a much-appreciated tradition in the region. The evening promises the same high-quality cuisine and hospitality that guests have come to expect from its older brother in Budapest. Both dinners offer an unparalleled opportunity to network with fellow members and celebrate the enduring spirit of the Canadian-Hungarian business community.

Netherlands-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce (Dutcham)

Dutcham invites guests to its fall networking lunch. More details to follow.

• When: Thursday, Sep. 26, noon-2 p.m., • Where: DNB Restaurant, Budapest Marriott Hotel, Duna-Korzó, 1052 Budapest

Hungarian-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFH)

A regular series of economic trends and news presented in English by the experts of the six Franco-bilateral chambers of commerce and industry from Central and Eastern Europe (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia, and Slovakia) continues with a free Zoom webinar presenting a tour of the CEE in 45 minutes.

• When: Monday, Sep. 16, noon-1 p.m. • Where: Online • Fee: Participation is free, but prior registration is required on [email protected]

The fall season opening reception and new members’ presentation networking event will include an English and Hungarian language guided tour of the newly opened Pullman Budapest Hotel.

• When: Tuesday, Sep. 17, 6-8 p.m. • Where: Pullman Budapest Hotel, Nagymező utca 38, Budapest 1065 • Fee: Members HUF 16,500 (+ VAT / pers); non-membres, HUF 24,500 (+ VAT / pers).

French Chamber Business Breakfast: Francophone Business Radar. Is it better to work in a French company in Hungary? Discover the employer branding perception of French companies in Hungary.

• When: Tuesday, Sep. 24, 9-11 a.m. • Where: Randstad Budapest, Dózsa György út 146-148, Budapest 1134 • Fee: Members HUF 8,900 (+ VAT / pers); non-membres, HUF 13,400 (+ VAT / pers).

Italian Chamber of Commerce for Hungary (CCIU)

This month, Budapest will host the Ga.Ma Beauty event at the Marriott Hotel organized in collaboration with the renowned Italian brand Fitomediterranea. This event represents a significant moment for showcasing the ongoing success and innovation of the Italian cosmetics industry on the international stage. Celebrated for its high-quality and sustainable products, the Italian cosmetics sector is experiencing remarkable growth in global exports. Key markets such as China, the Middle East, and the United States are seeing an increasing influx of Italian beauty products, reflecting the industry’s reputation for excellence and commitment to environmentally friendly practices. Fitomediterranea, renowned for its natural and eco-conscious cosmetics, exemplifies how Italian brands are meeting the global demand for sustainability and premium quality. This partnership not only highlights the value of Italian craftsmanship but also demonstrates its alignment with the worldwide shift towards natural and sustainable beauty solutions. The event in Budapest will not only celebrate the achievements of the Italian cosmetics industry but will also serve as an opportunity for dialogue and networking between the Hungarian and Italian business communities.

• When: Tuesday, Sep. 17 • Where: Budapest Marriott Hotel, Apaczai Csere Janos U. 4, Budapest 1052.

This article was first published in the Budapest Business Journal print issue of September 6, 2024.