State selling 6,300 parcels of small farmland

Nicholas Pongratz

From September 21, the state will offer up for sale 6,300 parcels of small farmland in the third round of its land sales program to diminish the number of collectively-owned farmlands, Hungaryʼs Ministry of Agriculture said yesterday, according to agroinform.hu.

The National Land Affairs Center (NFK) will be selling parcels smaller than 10 hectares until October 21, through announcements and without auctions.

Purchase offers can be submitted online. Real estates for sale will include 1,400 parcels newly on offer with a size of between three and 10 hectares as well as 4,800 parcels under three hectares that were not sold in the first two rounds.

The list of land advertised for sale will be available on www.kormany.hu and www.nfk.gov.hu and will also be published on the websites of the municipalities of the affected settlements.