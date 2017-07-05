SMEs see revenue climbing almost 9% in next 12 months

remember me
Hungarian SMEs expect their revenue to rise 8.5% in the coming 12 months, according to a quarterly gauge of confidence by K&H Bank, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
In the previous quarter, SMEs expected annual turnover to climb just 5.5%.
SMEs now see their profits rising 5.1%, up from 3.6% three months earlier.
The proportion of SMEs that plan to make new hires over the next year rose to 34% from 20% in the previous quarter.
