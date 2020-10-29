Sales volume falls 5.5% for Hungaryʼs biggest brewers

Nicholas Pongratz

Sales volume of Hungaryʼs five biggest brewers fell 5.5% to 4.9 million hectoliters in January-September from the same period a year earlier, Sándor Kántor the head of the Hungarian Brewersʼ Association (MSSZ) said, according to novekedes.hu.

Domestic sales were down by 6.5% at 4.5 mln hectoliters while export sales rose 6.7% to 410,000 hectoliters. Demand for alcohol-free beers was up at 269,000 hectoliters.

However draught beer sales fell by nearly 40%, mainly because of the effects from the coronavirus lockdown.

The share of draught beer in total sales fell to 5.5% from 9%, Kántor added. He expected sales to fall in Q4 and for the full year too. The association data includes sales of Borsodi, Dreher, Heineken Hungaria and Pécsi Sörfőzde, as well as of importer Carlsberg Hungary.