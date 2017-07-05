Rosatom again calls tender for Paks turbines

remember me
A tender to deliver turbines for new blocks at Hungaryʼs Paks nuclear power plant has again been called, AO IK ASE, a unit of Russiaʼs Rostaom, told Hungarian news agency MTI yesterday.
The winners will have to provide turbine generator machine groups for two blocks, each with a capacity of 1,200 MW.
Rosatom is adding two more blocks at the Paks plant in a EUR 12 billion upgrade financed in large part by the state of Russia.
