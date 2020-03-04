Retail sales up 7.6% y.o.y. in January

BBJ

In January 2020, the volume of sales in retail shops, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, increased by 7.6% compared to the same month of 2019, a report by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

Image: Pixabay

Compared to January 2019, the volume of sales grew by 4.9% in specialized and non-specialized food retailing. Sales grew by 4.7% in non-specialized food and beverage shops accounting for 76% of food retailing, and by 5.6% in specialized food, beverage, and tobacco stores.

The turnover of non-food retailing went up by 13.8% overall. Sales rose in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (20%), book, computer equipment and other specialized stores (19%), furniture and electrical goods stores (9.7%), second-hand goods shops (9%), textiles, clothing and footwear shops (7.6%), as well as in pharmaceutical, medical goods and cosmetics shops (3.5%).

The volume of mail order and internet retailing accounting for 7.4% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods rose by 30%, continuing its multi-year expansion.

The volume of sales in automotive fuel stations increased by 1.4%.

Sales in motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories stores not belonging to retail data increased by 27%.

This January, sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing were HUF 945 billion at current prices. Food, drinks and tobacco stores accounted for 46% of all retail sales. Non-food retail shops accounted for 37% while the network of gas stations was responsible for 17%.