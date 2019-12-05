Retail sales up 6.2% in October

BBJ

In October 2019, the volume of sales in retail shops, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, grew by 6.2% compared to the same period last year, according to a report by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Compared to October 2018, the volume of sales increased by 3.4% in specialized and non-specialized food retailing. The volume of sales grew by 3.1% in non-specialized food and beverage shops accounting for 75% of food retailing and by 4.3% in specialized food, beverage and tobacco stores.

The turnover of non-food retailing increased on the whole by 9.8%. Sales also rose in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (14%); textile, clothing and footwear shops (6.5%); book, computer equipment and other specialized stores (6.4%); second-hand goods shops (6.2%); as well as pharmaceutical, medical goods and cosmetics shops (4.6%). Sales rose by 2.2% in furniture and electrical goods stores (2.2%).

The volume of mail order and internet retailing, accounting for 6.2% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods, rose by 38%, continuing its multi-year expansion.

The volume of sales in automotive fuel stations increased by 5.4%. Sales in motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories stores not belonging to retail data increased by 29%.

In October 2019, sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing amounted to HUF 1.098 trillion at current prices.

Food, beverages and tobacco stores accounted for 44% of all retail sales, while non-food retail shops had a share of 39%. The network of petrol stations accounted for 17% of the total.

In the first ten months of 2019, the volume of retail sales increased by 5.9%, compared to the same period of 2018. The volume of sales rose by 3.2% in food, beverages and tobacco shops, by 8.8% in non-food retail trade and by 6.8% in automotive fuel retailing.