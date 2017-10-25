Retail sales growth speeds to 4.7% in August

BBJ

In August 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, grew by 4.7% compared to the same period last year, reveals a second estimate of data for August 2017 from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 2.9% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 7.9% in non-food retail shops, and by 2.6% in automotive fuel retail.

In January–August 2017, the volume of sales – also according to calendar-adjusted data – was 4.0% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 46% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 37% and 17%, respectively.

In January–August 2017, compared to the same period of the previous year, adjusted for calendar effects, the volume of sales rose by 2.3% in food, drink and tobacco shops, by 6.8% in non-food retail trade, and by 3.2% in automotive fuel retail

A first estimate of retail trade figures for September 2017 will be published on November 7.