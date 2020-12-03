Retail sales down 1.9% year-on-year

BBJ

The volume of sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing decreased by 1.9% year-on-year in October, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Compared to October 2019, the volume of sales increased by 1.2% in specialized and non-specialized food retailing. The volume of sales increased by 2.4% in non-specialized food and beverages shops accounting for 75% of food retailing and decreased by 1.9% in specialized food, beverage, and tobacco stores.

The turnover of non-food retailing decreased by a total of 1.2%. Sales fell in pharmaceutical, medical goods and cosmetics shops (-0.4%), non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (-2.2%), books, computer equipment and other specialized stores (-7.2%), textiles, clothing and footwear shops (-11%), second-hand goods shops (-15%) as well as in furniture and electrical goods stores (-19%).

The volume of mail order and internet retailing accounting for 8.6% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods rose by 43%, continuing a multi-year expansion.

The volume of sales in automotive fuel stations decreased by 10.5%.

Sales in motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories stores not belonging to retail data decreased by 18%.

Retail sales at HUF 1.1 tln in October 2020

Sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing were HUF 1.1 trillion at current prices.

Food, drinks, and tobacco stores accounted for 47% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 39% and 14% respectively.

Sales volume up 0.3% y.o.y. in January-October

The volume of sales in retail shops increased by 0.3% in the first 10 months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. The volume of sales rose by 3.3% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 0.9% in non-food retail trade, and decreased by 9.8% in automotive fuel retailing.