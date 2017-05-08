Retail lending of Hungarian banks edges down in March

MTI – Econews

The retail lending stock of Hungarian banks was down in March compared to the previous month, fresh data from the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) show, state news agency MTI reported today.

The retail lending stock of Hungaryʼs banks stood at HUF 5.7686 trillion, according to non-adjusted data. Transactions increased the stock of loans by HUF 6.6 billion, but revaluations reduced it by HUF 20.2 bln. All of the changes were for forint loans, while foreign currency loans were unaffected.

The stock of retail deposits rose HUF 15.3 bln to HUF 7.3901 tln in March on net inflows of HUF 25.2 bln, as revaluations decreased the deposit stock by HUF 10 bln.

Forint deposits increased by HUF 27.4 bln and foreign currency deposits were down HUF 2.1 bln because of transactions. Revaluations decreased FX deposits by HUF 3.3 bln and forint deposits by HUF 6.7 bln.

The euro strengthened by around 0.3% against the forint between the end of February and the end of March, calculating with the central bankʼs daily rate fixing.