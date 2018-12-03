R&D spending up 21.1% in 2017 - KSH

MTI – Econews

Spending on research and development in Hungary amounted to HUF 517 billion or 1.35% of GDP in 2017, up 21.1% in current prices from a year earlier, according to a summary of data by the Central Statistics Office (KSH) shows, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

State financing jumped 47.1% to HUF 165 bln and accounted for 31.9% of total R+D funding compared to 26.2% a year earlier.

Businesses again played a big role in funding research and development. The business sector spent more than HUF 272 bln on R+D in 2017, up 13.0% from a year earlier, accounting for 52.6% of total R+D funding compared to 56.4% a year earlier. The share of business spending as of the total had been rising every year since 2013 but large government spending in 2017 reversed the trend.

Foreign resources came close to HUF 77 bln last year, up 8.6% from 2016. The share of foreign resources fell to 14.8% from 16.6%. Around 75% of foreign funds came from companies and 20% from various European Union tenders.