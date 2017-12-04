Quarter of population poor or at risk of social exclusion

MTI – Econews

In 2016 there were 2.46 million people in Hungary who were either poor or at the risk of social exclusion, some 25.6% of the entire population, according to a summary of household living standards data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Data shows that the share dropped by 0.7 percentage points compared to 2015.

In line with international standards, KSH uses three sub indicators to measure poverty: income poverty after social transfer, serious deprivation of material goods and living in households with very low work intensity.

KSH found that 14.5% of Hungarians were experiencing a serious deprivation of material goods, 13.4% were poor relative to incomes and 4.9% were living in households with very few job opportunities. Categories could overlap, some 1.2% of Hungarians, or 114,000 people, fell into all three at the same time.

Recent poverty levels peaked at 34.8% in 2012. The ensuing decline, to 25.6% in 2016, reflected mostly the reduction in the share of those experiencing a serious deprivation of material goods. The data shows that the risk of poverty is higher for children under 18-years-old, single-parent households, those with low educational qualifications, the unemployed, and Roma minority members.

In 2016, 31.6% of people younger than 18 were living in poverty. For those between 25 and 49 years old the share was 24.2% and for those older than 65 years it was 16.8%.

Around 19% of people with employment were poor or at risk of social exclusion, but the share for unemployed people was as high as 72.8%. The rates were 0.6 and 2.4 percentage points higher, respectively than last year. Around 19% of pensioners were poor or at exclusion risk, up 1pp compared to 2015.

A breakdown based on the type of households shows that 52.8% of single-parent household were poor or at risk of exclusion, well above the 29% share of single households or the 28.1% share of households with children this year, but significantly down from the 62.3% share last year.

According to a breakdown by place of residence, 19.6% of people living in Budapest were poor or at the risk of exclusion, while the rate was 21% for people living in county seats, 25% for people living in towns and 32.3% for people in smaller settlements.

Amongst the Roma minority, the share of poor or those at risk of social exclusion was more than three times the national average, at 75.6%, although that was down from 82.8% in 2015.