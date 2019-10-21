Plusz bond stock nears HUF 2,400 bln

Subscription of Hungarian Government Securities Plus bonds for retail investors reached HUF 114.6 billion in the twentieth week after their launch, lifting total subscription to HUF 2,397.1 bln, data published by the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) show, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Weekly subscription nearly doubled from HUF 77.4 bln in the previous week, and surpassed HUF 100 bln for the first time since the middle of July.

The Plusz bond, which pays an annualized yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, attracted record demand in the first week it was available, and weekly subscription remained over HUF 100 bln until the seventh week after its launch. The lowest weekly subscription of the bond was HUF 52.4 bln, albeit during a week when businesses were open for just three days because of a long weekend for the August 20 national holiday.