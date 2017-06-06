Paks turbine tender withdrawn for technical reasons

MTI – Econews

A tender for a EUR 771 million contract to deliver turbines for new reactors at Hungaryʼs Paks Nuclear Power Plant has been withdrawn for technical reasons, AO IK ASE, a unit of Russiaʼs Rosatom, told Hungarian news agency MTI on Friday.

AO IK ASE said it was not prepared to post the tender in the required form on European Union websites as stipulated by the European Commission. AO IK ASE added that it is working on a solution to the problem and will modify the bidding deadline in the tender appropriately after it is published.

The deadline for bidding in the tender was originally July 6, and first-round results were expected to be announced by July 26.

Rosatom is building two more reactors at the Paks plant in a EUR 12 billion upgrade financed in large part by the state of Russia.