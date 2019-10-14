Output of Hungaryʼs large egg farms set to fall in 2019

BBJ

The output of large Hungarian egg farms is expected to drop to 1 -1.2 billion eggs this year, down from 1.24 billion in 2018, the head of the Hungarian Egg Association said, mfor.hu reports.

Györgyi Molnár noted that output of the country’s largest egg farms fell 9% in the first half of the year from the same period a year earlier.

The drop followed a full-year increase of almost 11% in 2018, she added.

In addition to the large farms, smaller producers turn out about 600 million eggs a year. Another 480 million-500 million are imported.

Large egg farms satisfy 52% of domestic demand for eggs, small producers 26% and imports 21-22%.

Last year, Hungarians consumed 238 eggs per capita, on average, according to data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).