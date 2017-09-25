Orbán meets Vietnamese PM in Hanoi

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyễn Xuân Phúc in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Monday, as reported by state news agency MTI.

Hungaryʼs government wants to build a special relationship between the two countries, Orbán said at a press conference after the talks. He noted the long-standing diplomatic cooperation with the Communist nation, as well as the fact that some 3,000 Vietnamese nationals had earned their diplomas in Hungary. He added that the number of annual scholarships for Vietnamese students in Hungary would double to 200.

Hungary can support Vietnam in the healthcare, water management, IT and farm sectors, Orbán said, adding that an agreement had been reached to build a hospital in Vietnam.

The Hungarian prime minister extended an invitation to his Vietnamese counterpart to visit Hungary. Phúc expressed his appreciation for the favorable conditions Hungary had established for Vietnamese expatriates.

After the press conference, a number of bilateral agreements were signed. Among them was a new agreement on EUR 440 million of tied aid for Vietnam.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó noted that Hungary and Vietnam have already undertaken two tied aid programs: one to build a water purification plant and another to set up a personal identification system. In the new program, Hungary will build a EUR 60 mln cancer hospital in the south of the country.

Agreements have been reached on a total of eleven investments in Vietnam, including five water management projects, four healthcare projects, a system to gauge radioactivity, and the roll-out of electronic personal identification, Szijjártó said.

A Hungarian-Vietnamese business forum is on the agenda for the prime ministerʼs delegation on Monday afternoon.