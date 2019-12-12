Number of tourism nights up 4.9%

Bence Gaál

In October 2019, the amount of tourism nights spent in Hungary was 4.9% higher compared to the same month of 2018, with sales revenues increasing by 9.8%, according to a release of data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image: Pixabay

The number of nights spent by international tourists increased by 10% and that of nights spent by domestic tourists fell by 0.8% compared to the same period of the previous year in commercial accommodation establishments (hotels, boarding houses, camping sites, bungalows and community hostels).

Considering seasonal and calendar effects, the number of foreign tourism nights grew by 8.9%, while the number of domestic tourism nights declined by 1.9%.

In October 2019, compared to the same month of the previous year:

The number of international tourist arrivals increased by 9.2%. Some 546,000 guests spent 1.3 million tourism nights in commercial accommodation establishments. Foreign guests spent two-thirds of their tourism nights in the Budapest-Central Danube region, 9.3% more than in the same month of the previous year.

Domestic arrivals were up by 3.4% at 551,000. Accommodation providers registered 18% of tourism nights at Lake Balaton, where the rate of expansion was 7.2%. Last year, the October 23 holiday fell on a four-day long weekend, while it fell on a Wednesday, contributing to a reduction in the number of domestic tourism nights, KSH says.

The occupancy rate of hotels was 64.9%.

Total gross sales revenues increased to HUF 51 billion, within which accommodation fee revenues grew by 9.9% (to HUF 30 bln) at current prices.

With Széchenyi Recreation Card, cardholders paid a total of HUF 2.5 ln in commercial accommodation establishments, an increase of 64%.

On the last day of October, 46 units fewer, 2,854 commercial accommodation establishments were in operation with 84,000 available rooms and 249,000 bed-places.

In the first 10 months of the year, the number of tourism nights registered by commercial accommodation establishments increased by 0.2% to a total of 27.2 million. International guests spent 1% more and domestic guests 0.5% fewer tourism nights in commercial accommodation establishments (13.5 million and 13.7 million respectively). Room occupancy in hotels barely changed at 62.6%. The total gross sales revenues of commercial accommodation establishments were HUF 471 billion, 8.2% more at current prices.