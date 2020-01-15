Number of tourism nights up 4.8% in November

Bence Gaál

In November 2019, the number of tourism nights spent at commercial accommodation establishments in Hungary grew 4.8% with total gross sales rising by 10% at current prices compared to the same period of 2018, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The number of international tourist arrivals increased by 6.6% and of international tourism nights by 8.7% year-on-year. 448,000 guests spent some 1.1 million tourism nights over the month. The number of nights increased in each type of accommodation except for camping sites.

Foreign guests spent 70% of their tourism nights in the Budapest-Central Danube region, 11% more than in the same month of the previous year, KSH says.

Domestic arrivals and tourism nights were up by 2.9% and by 0.8% respectively to 473,000 arrivals and nearly 1 million nights. The value of the latter indicator declined in hotels, boarding houses and camping sites, while increasing in community hostels and bungalows.

The most popular regions in the case of domestic tourists were Budapest-Central Danubia, Lake Balaton, and Northern Hungary, where accommodation establishments accounted for slightly more than half of all tourism nights.

The occupancy rate of hotels increased by 2.4 percentage points to 60.5%.

Total gross sales revenues were up by 10% (to HUF 41 billion), within which accommodation fee revenues grew by 13% (to HUF 23 bln) at current prices.

With Széchenyi Recreation Card, cardholders paid a total of HUF 2.2 bln in commercial accommodation establishments, an increase of 63%.

At the end of last November some 11 units fewer, 2,700 commercial accommodation establishments were in operation with 81,000 available rooms and 228,000 bed-places.

In the first 11 months of 2019, tourism nights increased slightly, by 0.5% to a total of 29.3 million. International guests spent 1.6% more and domestic guests 0.4% fewer tourism nights in Hungary (14.6 million and 14.7 million respectively).

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 0.4 percentage points to 62.4%.

The total gross sales revenues of commercial accommodation establishments were HUF 513 bln, 8.3% more at current prices.