Number of tourism nights down 59% y.o.y. in September

BBJ

The number of tourism nights decreased by 59% in September compared to the same month of the previous year, which was still a 15-fold increase compared to the April nadir, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Partly as a result of measures to make border crossings more difficult, the number of foreign arrivals and tourism nights fell by 94% and 91% respectively, with 35,000 guests spending 130,000 tourism nights in accommodation establishments. Despite the fact that most guests stayed in hotels, the number of nights spent there decreased to less than a tenth. The decline was more than 80% in bungalow complexes, camping sites, boarding houses, and community hostels. Budapest recorded the largest, 96%, downturn.

Some 401,000 domestic guests (24% decrease) spent 931,000 tourism nights (down 16%). Of the five types of commercial accommodation, only camping sites registered more tourism nights than in the same month of the previous year, where the increase was 33%. Six out of 10 nights were spent in hotels, where the rate of growth was 2.8%. 21% fewer nights were registered in boarding houses and 18% fewer in bungalow complexes. Seven out of 10 nights were spent in hotels, where the rate of decline was 14%. The turnover in community hostels was slightly more than half of the turnover in September of the previous year. Lake Balaton was the most popular tourist region.

Total gross sales revenues were down by 65% (to HUF 19 billion) at current prices.

With Széchenyi Recreation Card, cardholders paid 23% more at commercial accommodation establishments, totaling HUF 2.5 bln.

In September 2020, some 2,390 commercial accommodation establishments, including 803 hotels and 899 boarding houses were open for part or all of the month.

In the first nine months of 2020, 52% fewer, a total of 12 million tourism nights were registered at commercial accommodation establishments. International guests spent 72% and domestic guests 33% fewer tourism nights (3.5 million and 8.5 million respectively) in commercial accommodation establishments. Total gross sales revenues of commercial accommodation establishments decreased by 52% at current prices and amounted to HUF 202 billion.