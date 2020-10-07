Number of tourism nights down 33% y.o.y. in August

BBJ

In August 2020, international tourists spent 71% fewer tourism nights in commercial accommodation establishments compared to the same period of 2019, while the number of nights spent by domestic tourists was only slightly lower than last year, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The number of foreign arrivals and tourism nights fell by 73% and 71% respectively compared to August 2019, with 204,000 guests spending 607,000 tourism nights in accommodation establishments. Most guests stayed in hotels or camping sites. The number of nights spent in hotels fell by a quarter, while declines of 54-58% were seen in bungalow complexes, camping sites and boarding houses, and an 84% fall in community hostels. Budapest recorded the largest, 85%, downturn, KSH notes.

Some 916,000 domestic guests (down 1.4%) spent 2.5 million tourism nights (down 2.1%). Of the five types of commercial accommodation, the trend of previous months has also reversed in hotels and camping sites after boarding houses: more tourism nights were registered than in the same month last year. Six out of 10 nights were spent in hotels, where the rate of growth was 2.8%. Some 13% more nights were registered in boarding houses and 15% more in camping sites. Community hostels accounted for half of the turnover in August of the previous year.

Lake Balaton was the most popular tourist region, according to KSH.

Total gross sales revenues were down by 33% (to HUF 47 billion) at current prices.

In August 2020, 2,784 commercial accommodation establishments, including 892 hotels and 1,057 boarding houses were open for part or all of the month.

In the first eight months of the year, 51% fewer, a total of 11 million tourism nights were registered at commercial accommodation establishments. International guests spent 69% and domestic guests 35% fewer tourism nights (3.3 and 7.6 million respectively) in commercial accommodation establishments.

Total gross sales revenues of commercial accommodation establishments decreased by 51% at current prices and amounted to HUF 183 bln.