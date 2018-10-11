Number of retail shops fell 3% in 2017

MTI – Econews

The number of retail shops in Hungary fell by 2.9% to 124,909 last year, according to a summary of data reported by the Central Statistical Office (KSH), state news wire MTI reported.

The number of retail shops has fallen continuously since 2013, while their average size has increased and turnover has risen, the KSH noted.

The number of shops that sell food fell 2.5% to 39,960 last year, while the number of non-food shops dropped 3.1% to 82,872.

The number of motor fuel filling stations, which are counted separately, declined 2.3% to 2,077.