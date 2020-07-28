Number of elderly in nursing homes drops in 2019 - KSH

MTI – Econews

At the end of 2019 there were 52,154 elderly living in nursing homes in Hungary, down 0.7% from a year earlier after steady growth in the past 25 years, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The number of people living in nursing homes has been rising every year since 1995 except for 2008. The number per 10,000 inhabitants dropped marginally in 2019 to 5.3, Econews calculated. Around 92% of those living in homes were older than 65 and most of them were in the 80-89 age group, KSH reported.

The total capacity of the nursing homes for the elderly was 54,000 at the end of last year, dropping by 0.9% in the first drop since 1995.

In 2019 there were 835 nursing homes operating in the country with an average capacity of 65 places. Some 19% of the institutions had a capacity of more than 100.

Local municipalities run nursing homes providing 37% of the national capacity, religious institutions provide 28% of places, the central government 15%, non-profit organizations 12%, and foundations 6%.

Hungaryʼs population has been on a declining trend since 1981, KSH figures show. The annual decline slowed to 0.03% last year when total population stood at 9,770,000.