New passenger car sales up 7.8% in year to date

BBJ

In May 2019, some 14,207 new passenger cars were registered in Hungary, 10.4% more compared to the same month of the previous year, according to business news site kamaraonline.hu.

Citing figures of the Hungarian Vehicle Importers Association (MGE), the portal said that in the first five months of the year, car sales transactions edged up to 60,962, generating a 7.8% increase year-on-year, albeit below the expectations of the MGE.

Electric vehicles are increasing their numbers at a slower pace, as their market is still limited. Although the charging station network is developing, the price of EVs is still very high, according to kamaraonline.hu.