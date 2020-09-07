New Passenger Car Registrations Return to 2008 Level

Nicholas Pongratz

New passenger car registrations in Hungary reached 163,000 in 2019, finally returning to levels last seen in 2008, on the cusp of the global economic and financial crisis, according to data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Photo by oatzpenz studio / Shutterstock.com

The number of new car registrations in 2019 was above the 155,000 registered in 2008 and but under the 174,000 seen in 2007.

The number of new cars registered in Hungary fell sharply after 2008 and didnʼt edge back over 100,000 until 2016. KSH noted that 2,900 new electric vehicles were registered in 2019.

There were 3.812 million passenger cars registered in Hungary at the end of last year. The average age of those vehicles was 14.4 years.