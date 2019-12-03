New car sales climb 25% in November

MTI – Econews

New car sales in Hungary rose 25% year-on-year to 14,215 in November, state news wire MTI reports, citing information by the Hungarian Association of Vehicle Importers (MGE) and Carinfo.hu.

For the period, January-November, new car sales increased by 11.7% year-on-year to 141,769.

MGE bumped up its projection for full-year car sales to 155,000.

In January-November, Suzuki was market leader on the passenger car market with 23,139 sales, giving it a 16.3% market share. Ford was runner-up with 13,611 sales, followed by Skoda, with 11,576 sales, Opel, with 10,807 sales and Volkswagen, with 9,979 sales.

Sales of light commercial vehicles were up 18.1% at 23,544 during the period. Ford led the segment with sales of 6,966 LCVs.