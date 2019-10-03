New car registrations up 8.6% in September

BBJ

New car registrations in Hungary rose 8.6% from a year earlier to 9,655 in September, Carinfo.hu reported Tuesday. In January-September, new car registrations were up 10% at 115,106.

Sales of light commercial vehicles fell 29% to 1,268 in September, but rose 19% to 19,106 in the first nine months.

Sales of heavy commercial vehicles were down 47%, at 313. In January-September, sales fell 11% to 4,289.

Bus registrations amounted to 16 for the month, down 41%, with 378 buses registered this year to date, 15% less than in the base period.

Motorcycle registrations climbed 25% to 299 in September, and increased by 36% to 3,572 from January to September, Carinfo.hu reported.