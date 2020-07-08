Nearly 2/3 of workers telecommuted during COVID emergency

Nicholas Pongratz

Some 34% of able-bodied workers went to work as normal during the coronavirus emergency, while nearly 60% worked from home, according to an OTP survey, writes novekedes.hu.

According to an online survey commissioned by OTP Bank, almost half of the respondents’ employers communicated the changes in a timely and clear manner, while only 8% thought their employer reacted too late, and 19% said they seemed uncertain about the changes.

Some 33% of respondents considered the safety of staff to be their employer’s most important consideration, and a further 17% thought this aspect also outweighed business interests.