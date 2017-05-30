NAV should fill tax returns for small businesses, says chamber

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK) is proposing that the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) prepare small businesses’ tax returns, MKIK President László Parragh said at a meeting of the local business chamber of Nagykanizsa on Monday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The practice could be introduced gradually, over a period of four years, Parragh said. “This wonʼt please many, but it is a classic example of reducing bureaucracy,” he added.

Small businesses would not have to pay for the preparation of their tax returns, he said. Later on the practice could be extended to big businesses, he added.

This year, NAV started preparing the personal income tax returns of all Hungarians whose employers submit tax data for them.