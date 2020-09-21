NAV receives 100 millionth online invoice

remember me
In the summer, online invoicing was taken to a new level, so the 100 millionth online invoice has already been received by the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV), said State Secretary for Taxation Norbert Izer, of the Ministry of Finance, according to portfolio.hu.
Prior to July 1, the tax office received an average of 2.1 million bills per month, a number that more than increased tenfold to 22.8 million in July, Izer said.
He stressed that the online invoicing system introduced on July 1, 2018 was also recognized by the European Commission. According to a table in the Commissionʼs study on VAT margins published on September 10, in 2018 tax evasion decreased most in Hungary (by 5.1 percentage points).
