NAV notifying 1.5 mln sole proprietors of debts, overpayments

Nicholas Pongratz

The National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) has recently started notifying individuals and sole proprietors who have debts or overpayments in their tax accounts for the past year, according to origo.hu.

Photo by MD_Photography/Shutterstock.com

Those will be notified who have debts of more than HUF 5,000 or overpayments of more than HUF 1,000 in at least one tax type.

Anyone who did not or who tardily fulfilled their payment obligations last year will also receive a late payment allowance notification.

Individuals will be notified through their personal customer gateway (ügyfélkapu), but for the approximately half a million individuals who do not yet have a customer gateway, NAV will mail the tax statement and surcharge notification, and they can expect notifications to arrive from early September.