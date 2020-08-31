NAV finds undeclared seasonal workers

Nicholas Pongratz

Recently, National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) staff conducted several on-site inspections in Békés County and found undeclared workers almost everywhere, writes uzletem.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

In one case, the officers visited the site of a primary producer who had three unreported employees found while working. The inspection occurred after the siteʼs watermelon consignments had previously been stopped by NAV employees at Szolnok (105 km east of Budapest).

The driver did not have an invoice, a time stamp, or an EKÁER report for the delivery, so the investigation continued at the site.

In another case, 13 people were found by law enforcement officers while weeding on a farm, and the primary producer who employed them had failed to report them. Both primary producers can expect a default fine of up to HUF 1 million for undeclared employees.