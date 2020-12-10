MTel, BME, Ericsson Magyarország partner on 5G development

MTI – Econews

Magyar Telekom, the Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME), and Ericsson Magyarország on Wednesday announced a partnership to develop applications using 5G mobile telecommunications technology, state news wire MTI reports.

Magyar Telekom (MTel) is contributing frequency and Ericsson Magyarország a 5G test network to allow research into applications for the farm and manufacturing sectors on part of BMEʼs campus.

MTel deputy-CEO Lubor Zatko said the telco is bringing its experience and know-how to the partnership as well as the frequency. MTel is allowing the university free use of 20 MHz of the 3,600 MHz band and 10 MHz of the 2,600 MHz band, he added.

MTel has rolled out its 5G network in Budapest and Budaörs, on the outskirts of the capital, as well as in 21 settlements around Lake Balaton and five county seats.

BME rector János Józsa said undergraduates, as well as graduate students, would be involved in the development project which is expected to last for several years.

Ericssonʼs strategic director for the region Roland Jakab noted that the company has fostered a 30-year cooperation with BME.