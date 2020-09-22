Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

More than 4.5 mln employed in August

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 10:04

In August, for the first time this year, more than 4.5 million people were again employed, according to the latest August flash estimate from the Central Statistical Office (KSH). 

The figure for August was thus only 18,000 people (0.4%) lower than in August last year. Interestingly, in August this year, the employment rates of 15-64 year olds of both sexes were 0.2 percentage points higher than a year earlier.

Despite rising sharply from March to June, the number of unemployed has been steadily declining since July; however, in August of this year, despite the slowdown, 28,000 more people were still looking for work than a year earlier.

In July, the average number of unemployed was 218,000 and the unemployment rate was 4.7%, compared to the EU average of 7.2%. 

 

 

  • Promotion

    From Loom Manufacturing to a World Automotive Brand

    3D printers, LED bulbs, the internet, computers, space flight, microwave ovens, mobile phones, television: These are just a few of the life changing technical innovations of the last 100 years still shaping our daily routine. It is often difficult to keep up with the dynamically changing everyday life, and as a company it is especially challenging to stay up-to-date, winning customers with relevant, valuable products that serve current needs at all times. Experience, as well as results, show that 100-year-old Suzuki accomplishes this challenge successfully.

     

Related articles