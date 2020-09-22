More than 4.5 mln employed in August

Nicholas Pongratz

In August, for the first time this year, more than 4.5 million people were again employed, according to the latest August flash estimate from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The figure for August was thus only 18,000 people (0.4%) lower than in August last year. Interestingly, in August this year, the employment rates of 15-64 year olds of both sexes were 0.2 percentage points higher than a year earlier.

Despite rising sharply from March to June, the number of unemployed has been steadily declining since July; however, in August of this year, despite the slowdown, 28,000 more people were still looking for work than a year earlier.

In July, the average number of unemployed was 218,000 and the unemployment rate was 4.7%, compared to the EU average of 7.2%.