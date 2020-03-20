MOL and OTP lift BUX, forint strengthens

MTI – Econews

The Budapest Stock Exchangeʼs main BUX index finished Friday up 4.97% at 30,959.94, lifted by big advances by oil and gas company MOL and OTP Bank, while the forint strengthened against the euro, state news wire MTI reports.

MOL jumped 13.35% to HUF 1,842 on turnover of HUF 6.6 billion.

OTP Bank climbed 5.22% to HUF 8,865. Turnover of the share reached HUF 20.1 bln, close to two-thirds of the HUF 32.6 bln session total.

Pharma share Richter edged down 0.18% to HUF 5,640 on turnover of HUF 4.2 bln

Magyar Telekom finished flat a HUF 350 on turnover of HUF 0.5 bln.

The bourseʼs mid-cap BUMIX index gained 4.67% to 2,582.93.

Elsewhere in the region, Warsawʼs WIG 20 rose 1.26% and the Prague PX climbed 4.18%.

Western Europeʼs biggest indices were all higher ahead of the end of trade on Friday. Londonʼs FTSE 100 was up 0.96%, Frankfurtʼs DAX rose 4.22% and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 5.58%.

In spite of the healthy gain on Friday, the BUX lost 9.44% on the week, hit by pandemic fears. OTP plunged 19.41% on the week, MOL edged down 0.43%, Richter dropped 5.21% and MTel slid 2.23%.

Forint bounces back

The forint traded at 351.62 to the euro late Friday, firming from 357.27 late Thursday.

The forint strengthened to 329 from the 334.35 against the dollar. It rose to 333.86 from 339.36 to the Swiss franc.

On Thursday, the forint weakened as far as 360.1 to the euro, a new low.