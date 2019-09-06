MNB intʼl reserves climb EUR 1.666 bln in August

MTI – Econews

The international reserves of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) stood at EUR 28.762 billion at the end of August, up EUR 1.666 bln from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released today (Friday) shows, state news wire MTI reports.

The reserves were up EUR 1.358 bln from the end of 2018 and stood at the highest level since February 2016.

In August, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits and securities, were at EUR 26.537 bln, up EUR 1.556 bln from the previous month. Other reserve assets, which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents, increased EUR 11 million to EUR 450 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 1.4 bln, up EUR 100 mln from the previous month; reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund were up EUR 2 mln at EUR 371 mln and the value of SDRs at the IMF was down about EUR 2 mln at EUR 3 mln.