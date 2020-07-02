Your cart

MÁV starts sales of intʼl tickets online

 MTI – Econews
 Thursday, July 2, 2020, 15:20

State-owned Hungarian railway company MÁV on Thursday announced the launch of online sales of tickets to international destinations, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by BalkansCat/Shutterstock.com

The company has long sold tickets for domestic trains online, but passengers have been required to buy paper tickets for international travel.

MÁV has started selling tickets online for destinations in Austria, but will offer online tickets for destinations in Germany, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, Croatia and Slovenia in the course of autumn.

By year-end, tickets to destinations in all of those countries will be available for purchase online and using MÁVʼs mobile application, MÁV said.

 

 

