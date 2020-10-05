Your cart

MÁV carried 1.7 mln passengers on trains to Balaton during summer

 MTI – Econews
 Monday, October 5, 2020, 09:35

State-owned railway company MÁV carried more than 1.7 million passengers on trains to Lake Balaton in the summer season ended in September, state news wire MTI reports.

Photo by Show all / Shutterstock.com

Siófok, on the Lakeʼs southern shore, was the most popular destination as 314,000 passengers disembarked there. The second-most popular destination was Fonyód, followed by Balatonfured, Balatonlelle, and Keszthely.

Around 88,000 passengers brought their bicycles with them on the train to Lake Balaton, a new record.

MÁV will continue to offer service to destinations on Lake Balatonʼs southern shore hourly during the off-season.

 

 

