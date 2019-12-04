Long-distance passenger-kilometers up 2.7%

MTI – Econews

Performance of long-distance passenger transport companies in Hungary rose 2.7% to 8.5 billion passenger-kilometers in the third quarter of 2019, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH), state news wire MTI reports.

The number of passengers was unchanged from a year earlier at 145 million.

In domestic long-distance passenger transport, the number of passengers remained unchanged as performance in passenger-kilometers increased by 2.3%.

In international long-distance passenger transport, service providers carried 5.7% more passengers as performance was up 3.2%.

Long-distance bus companies accounted for 42% of passenger transport performance, with airlines making up 34% and railways 23% of the total. In terms of passenger numbers, bus companies carried 74% of passengers, railways accounted for 25% and airlines for 1% of the total.

Budapestʼs Ferenc Liszt International Airport had 4.7 million passengers in the third quarter, up 6.8% from a year earlier. The number of flights increased by 5.7% from a year earlier to 35,000. Wizz Air, Ryanair and Lufthansa carried the most passengers, with low-fare airlines accounting for 53% of the total number.

Passenger numbers at Debrecen Airport increased 47% to 189,000 in the third quarter as the number of flights was up 56% at 1,624.

In local passenger transport, performance in passenger-kilometers edged down 0.2% from a year earlier and the number of passengers was almost unchanged in the third quarter at 509 million, almost three-quarters of whom used public transport services in the capital.