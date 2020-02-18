Leasing company outlays climb to HUF 740 bln in 2019

MTI – Econews

Hungarian leasing companiesʼ outlays rose 7% close to HUF 740 billion last year, the chief secretary of the Hungarian Leasing Association said at a press conference on Tuesday, state news wire MTI reports.

Outlays of car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) leases were up 11% at HUF 273 bln, said Zoltán Tóth.

Corporate fleet financing outlays increased by 4% to HUF 84 bln.

Large commercial vehicle (LCV) lease volume dropped 13% to HUF 166 bln.

Machinery lease contracts were up 20% at HUF 209 bln. Within machinery leases, farm machinery leases jumped 26% to HUF 103 bln, while construction machinery leases increased 6% to HUF 27 bln.

Leasing companies signed more than 1,800 contracts with a value of HUF 5.2 bln to finance the purchase of vehicles that can seat at least seven passengers. The segment was supported by the launch of vehicle purchase subsidies for big families last year.