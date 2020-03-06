Larger metropolitan areas benefit most from EU funding

Nicholas Pongratz

Projects in Budapest won around HUF 2 trillion of EU funding from the 2014-2020 cycle, accounting for 24% of all EU funding for seven years, making Hungary’s most developed city by far the largest sole recipient of funds, writes portfolio.hu.

Photo by Marian Weyo/Shutterstock.com

This seems to be against the logic of the catching-up policy, but a significant part of the HUF 2 tln was utilized in the countryside.

At the regional level, the poorest regions received the most EU money, but at the county level, almost the opposite is true.

This suggests that the main winners of the current aid policy cycle are relatively large metropolitan areas such as Debrecen (165 km east of Budapest), Nyíregyháza (204 km northeast) and Miskolc (149 km northeast), along with Budapest, portfolio.hu notes.