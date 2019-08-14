KSH flash: GDP growth 4.9% in second quarter

BBJ

Unadjusted growth in Hungaryʼs gross domestic product (GDP) was 4.9% in the second quarter of 2019, shows a flash estimate from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) released Wednesday. The rate was over the 4.7% estimate of analysts polled by business news site Portfolio.hu, state news agency MTI noted.

According to seasonally and calendar-adjusted and reconciled data, GDP was up by 5.1% in the second quarter compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, when adjusted year-on-year growth was registered at 4.7%.

The Q2 2019 rate of growth decelerated from Q1 2019, when both unadjusted and seasonally and calendar-adjusted growth was 5.3%.

The main contributors to Q2 growth were industry, construction and market-based services, the KSH noted.

Compared to the previous quarter, the volume of gross domestic product grew by 1.1% – according to seasonally and calendar-adjusted and reconciled data – in Q2 2019.

Unadjusted growth in the first half of 2019 was 5.1% (compared to 4.8% in H1 2018), while the seasonally and calendar-adjusted and reconciled figure for H1 2019 is 5.2%, the KSH added.

Hungaryʼs updated Convergence Program estimates GDP growth in 2019 as a whole at 4.0%, MTI noted.

A second estimate of GDP growth in Q2 2019 - and H1 2019 - will be published on August 30.