KSH adjusts Sept. retail sales growth slightly upward

BBJ

In September 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 5.6% according to raw data, and by 6.2% adjusted for calendar effects, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to a second estimate of monthly retail sales data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Thursday.

Both the unadjusted and adjusted figures in the second estimate are 0.2 percentage points higher than those published in the first estimate. Sales accelerated from a 4.7% growth in August.

Adjusted for calendar effects, the volume of sales rose by 3.5% year-on-year in specialized and non-specialized food shops in September, and by 12.2% in non-food retail shops, while sales decreased by 0.5% in automotive fuel retail.

Within food retail, the volume of sales grew by 4.8% in non-specialized food and beverage shops (accounting for 76% of food retail), while falling by 0.7% in specialized food, beverage and tobacco stores.

Within non-food retail, sales rose in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (17%), textiles, clothing and footwear shops, and stores selling books, computer equipment and other specialized goods (both by 13%), pharmaceutical, medical and cosmetics shops (9.2%), furniture and electrical goods stores (7.1%), and stores selling second-hand goods (6.2%).

The volume of mail order and internet retail, accounting for 3.6% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods, rose by 30%, continuing a multi-year expansion, the KSH noted.

Sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories, in stores not belonging to retail data, increased by 4.0%.

In absolute terms in September 2017, sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, totaled HUF 898 billion at current prices. Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 45% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 39% and 16%, respectively.

In January–September 2017

In the first nine months of 2017, compared to the equivalent period of the previous year, and adjusted for calendar effects, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 4.3%.

The volume of sales in January-September rose by 2.5% in food, drink and tobacco shops, by 7.4% in non-food retail, and by 2.8% in automotive fuel retail.

December retail sales this year could exceed the HUF 1,000 bln registered in December 2016 by 3-4%, György Vámos, secretary general of the National Trade Association (OKSz), was cited as saying at a conference on Thursday by state news wire MTI.

Full-year retail sales could reach HUF 10,300 bln in 2017, compared to HUF 9,600 bln last year, Vámos added.

A first estimate of figures in the retail trade for October 2017 will be published on December 5.