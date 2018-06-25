June storms cause HUF 1 bln of damage

Bence Gaál

The extreme weather conditions that ravaged Hungary during the first two weeks of June resulted in about 6,000 damage reports worth a combined HUF 1 bln, insurer Generali estimates.

Wind, hail and lightning strikes all caused damage in early June. Photo is illustrative.

Southern Hungary was the most affected region, with Bács-Kiskun, Csongrád, and Pest Counties all experiencing weather-related damage. Pécs (about 170 km south of Budapest) on its own saw more than 200 damage reports.

Other cities in the region, especially Makó and Szeged, saw a similar number of reports , according to a press release Generali sent to Hungary A.M. Nearly 5,000 of the total 6,000 claims came from the residential sector, with the corporate and agricultural sectors also affected by the storms.

Apart from the strong winds, hail and lightning damage were also reported. According to Generali, the total number of claims throughout the summer months may amount to around 100,000, based on the experience of recent years.