July inflation edges down to 3.3%

BBJ

Hungaryʼs annualized consumer price index (CPI) stood at 3.3% in July, slowing from 3.4% in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Thursday. Headline inflation was lifted by significant increases in the prices of alcohol and tobacco products, as well as food.

Food prices went up by 6.0% year-on-year in July, within which the prices of seasonal food items (potatoes, fresh vegetables and fruit) rose 19.2%, pork prices 12.7%, flour 10.1%, and bread 8.4%, while milk prices fell 5.4%.

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 8.5% on average, within which tobacco prices rose by 12.4%. Consumers paid 2.8% more for services, within which rents increased by 9.8%. The price of motor fuels was cut by 2.4% year-on-year.

Consumer durable prices fell 1.4% in July, clothing prices were up 1.9%, household energy prices increased 1.1%, and prices in the category of goods which includes vehicle fuel edged up 0.4%.

Seasonally adjusted core inflation, which excludes volatile fuel and food prices, was 3.7% year-on-year in July, while inflation adjusted for goods and services used by pensioners was 3.5%. Harmonized for better comparison with other EU Member States, CPI reached 3.3%.

In a month-on-month comparison, consumer prices inched up 0.2% as the price of spirits and tobacco products rose 1.4% and service prices increased 0.5% compared to June.

In January–July 2019, compared to the first seven months of 2018, consumer prices went up by 3.4% on average.

Consumer price data for August will be published on September 10.